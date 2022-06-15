The Young and the Restless is celebrating Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), both of whom made their Genoa City debuts 40 years ago this month. Both Maitland and Davidson sat down with CBS Watch magazine to reminisce about their decades on Y&R and the Abbott family's eternal bonds.

Davidson dished:

I never would have guessed walking through the doors of the Artists Entrance [at CBS] in 1982 would have such a tremendous effect on my life. I’ve been able to work with such incredible actors. I will always be grateful to the fans for their loyalty and love for The Young and the Restless and the Abbotts!

Maitland looked back on Traci's romantic partners, recalling:

Brad Carlton (Don Diamont) is the love of Traci’s life. He was the one who got away, the one she will always regret losing, and the one she dreams about at night. Don Diamont made that magic with me, and it’s a longtime dream to somehow work with him again … that would be epic!

She added of her on-screen siblings: