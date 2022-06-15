The Young and The Restless' Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland Talk 40 Years of Ashley and Traci
The Young and the Restless is celebrating Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), both of whom made their Genoa City debuts 40 years ago this month. Both Maitland and Davidson sat down with CBS Watch magazine to reminisce about their decades on Y&R and the Abbott family's eternal bonds.
Davidson dished:
I never would have guessed walking through the doors of the Artists Entrance [at CBS] in 1982 would have such a tremendous effect on my life. I’ve been able to work with such incredible actors. I will always be grateful to the fans for their loyalty and love for The Young and the Restless and the Abbotts!
Recommended Articles
Maitland looked back on Traci's romantic partners, recalling:
Brad Carlton (Don Diamont) is the love of Traci’s life. He was the one who got away, the one she will always regret losing, and the one she dreams about at night. Don Diamont made that magic with me, and it’s a longtime dream to somehow work with him again … that would be epic!
She added of her on-screen siblings:
People use the word ‘iconic’ to describe the Abbotts. I don’t know about that, but I do know I hit the lottery with these two. Eileen is sassy and wickedly funny, obviously gorgeous, and a lovely actress with range. Peter [Bergman, Jack] wrangles us all; he’s an actor’s actor. He organizes running lines and group meet-ups and keeps tabs on our lives. He is the most thoughtful and committed friend, and there aren’t words to describe how very blessed I feel to work with these two.