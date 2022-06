Who Killed Abigail on Days of Our Lives? (POLL)

Days of Our Lives

Who killed Abigail (Marci Miller) on Days of Our Lives? There are plenty of Salem suspects.

Kate (Lauren Koslow), Leo (Greg Rikaart), Gwen (Emily O'Brien), and Lucas (Bryan Dattillo) all had reasons to want everyone's favorite investigative journalist to die.

Who do you think killed Abigail on Days of Our Lives?