Kimberlin Brown, Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

All That From Pickleball? Bridget and Quinn are talking to Eric about possibly overdoing his pickleball outings. Eric is annoyed, but Bridget explains they're just worried about him. Quinn wonders if he’s engaging in more strenuous activities. Eric doesn’t know what in the world is going on.

Bridget tries to explain, that as a doctor and his daughter, she is glad he has such an interest in fitness. Quinn walks Bridget out, thanking her for not saying anything about the smart ring. Bridget says she trusts Quinn to watch her father. Quinn returns to Eric and says she has to go back to the office, but will be home just in time for martinis. They hug and he looks guiltily at her portrait.

Rationalizing: Donna is explaining to Hope and her hat how she and Eric aren’t doing anything sordid. She begs Hope and her hat to keep quiet. Donna hates the way Hope is looking at her, as if she’s being judgmental. Hope is appalled as Eric is still married to Quinn. Donna thinks she is the woman Eric will always belong with. Hope still can’t support Donna’s reconnection with Eric, and Donna gets it.

Hope goes on to say that even Quinn deserves honesty, and to be loved and respected. Hope capitulates and says maybe they should be together, but only if he leaves Quinn. Donna thanks her for not calling her a home wrecker. Hope responds, “do you know who my mother is?” Hope says she knows all too well that everyone deserves someone who’s heart belongs only to them.

Momma Drama: Sheila pushes past Li and heads towards her very much alive son. Li tells Sheila she needs to leave - she must not remember being thrown to the ground about 10 seconds prior. Sheila turns slowly and confronts Li about letting her suffer and grieve whilst knowing Finn was still alive. Sheila wonders how Li made all this happen. She explains that she was at the end of her shift when Finn was brought in to where she works. Sheila is amazed that Li did this all on her own and says Li must be even “crazier” than she is. Li scoffs at Sheila and reminds her that she pulled the trigger that almost killed both Steffy and Finn. Sheila thanks Li for keeping her son alive. Li responds saying that Finn has yet to wake up. Sheila says he needs to be in a hospital, but Li is hearing none of her foolishness.

Helicopter TRidge: Taylor and Ridge are at Forrester discussing Sheila’s escape. Taylor is worried that she may try to track Steffy down. Ridge says they have to tell their daughter immediately. Taylor thinks it’s not a great idea to stress Steffy out. Just then, for some reason, Zende enters and Ridge tells him that Sheila has escaped. Ridge sends Zende to go and talk to Charlie, and Taylor suddenly realizes they need to call Li. Ridge thinks they need to call Brooke as well.

Ridge dials Li. On Li’s end, Sheila grabs the phone and says she is not about to answer any phone calls, especially from Ridge. He leaves a message that Sheila has escaped.

Momma Said Knock You Out: Li tells Sheila she gets no say in Finn’s recovery, and should only worry about what she’s going to say to the police, who will surely be looking for her. Sheila turns to Finn and tells him that she didn’t kill him, she then tells Li again she needs to take him to the hospital.

Li recounts how much of an amazing future Finn had before Sheila decimated his existence. Just then, Finn begins to awaken asking for his mother. He has blurry vision and can barely make out who is there. Li tries to talk to him, but Sheila throws her down and knocks her out. She then gets right up in Finn’s face and says, “mommy’s right here, baby.”

Random Thoughts

-Why isn’t Bridget more suspicious of Quinn?

-Why is Hope wearing that hat?

-Hope telling Donna, “do you know who my mother is?” Made me giggle.

-How long will it take Li to realize that Sheila is not to be messed with?

-Poor, clueless, Ridge and Taylor.

-When Sheila knocked Li on her backside and said to Finn, “mommy’s right here, baby.” All I could think was, “here we go!”

What are your random thoughts? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.