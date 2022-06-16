Two former General Hospital crew members have filed a lawsuit against ABC over the vaccine mandate. Jim Wahl and Timothy Wahl are suing the Mouse House for wrongful termination and four other claims, according to Deadline in their complaint, filed on Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court. According to the suit, the two accused ABC of denying their religious exemption requests over being vaccinated.

In the lawsuit filings, it stated:

On November 9, 2021, ABC officially denied Plaintiffs’ requests for religious exemptions to the Covid Vaccine Mandate. It gave no reason for its decision, except to say that the company was ‘unable to conclude that you are prevented from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine due to a sincerely-held religious belief, practice, or observance.

The pair called the mandate "unconstitutional" and went on to claim:

ABC does not have the authority to force a medical treatment on its employees against their will. Even if it did, it must offer religious exemptions to anybody who requests one.

The two are being represented by Scott J. Street, John W. Howard, and Michelle Volk, the same attorneys that are representing former GH actor Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) in his lawsuit against ABC.

RELATED: Report: Radar Obtains Court Documents in Ingo Rademacher's Suit Against Disney

The documents claim ABC infringed on the ex-crew members' rights and claimed:

It cannot discriminate among religions and cannot second-guess the sincerity of one’s religious beliefs without an objective basis for doing so. It did not have one here. ABC’s actions constitute religious discrimination and violate Plaintiffs’ rights under state law.

Disney and ABC have not released a statement on this latest legal tussle.