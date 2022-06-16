NATAS Announces Presenters for 49th Annual Daytime and Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) released on Thursday the presenters for the upcoming 49th Annual Daytime and Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards. Celebs and presenters for the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, which takes place on June 18 at 9 PM EST, are Tina Knowles-Lawson (Talks with Mama Tina), General Hospital's Tajh Bellow (TJ Ashford), Days of Our Lives star Raven Bowens (Chanel Dupree), The Bold and the Beautiful's Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan), The Young and the Restless fan favorite Kate Linder (Esther Valentine), Michael & Bianca Alexander (Conscious Living), Judge Frank Caprio (Caught in Providence), Daym Drops (Fresh, Fried & Crispy), Samantha Brown (Samantha Brown's Places to Love), and Sophia Roe (Counter Space). The telecast will broadcast via watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for Xbox, iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.

Stars and presenters for the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony are the following:

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Krista Allen (Dr. Taylor Hayes), Tanner Novlan (John "Finn" Finnegan), and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton); Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans), James Reynolds (Abe Carver), Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez), and Camila Banus (Gabi DiMera); General Hospital actors Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain), Tanisha Harper (Jordan Ashford), and Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos); and The Young and the Restless' Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings), Christian Le Blanc (Michael Baldwin), and Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore). DAYS' Suzanne Rogers (Maggie Horton) will be presenting co-star John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis) with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Also presenting will be Tamron Hall, Drew Barrymore, The Talk's Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales, Deborah Norville, and Access Hollywood host Scott Evans.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place June 24 at 9 PM EST on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.