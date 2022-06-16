The Jennifer Hudson Show to Debut on Host's Birthday

The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson has a lot of reasons to celebrate. Not only is she a recent EGOT winner, but she also will debut her new, self-titled talk show on Sept. 12: her birthday! The singer tweeted:

Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution will distribute The Jennifer Hudson Show, produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures, which produced The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Filming in Los Angeles, the freshman talk show will air in 95% of the country on station groups that include Scripps Media, Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, and Gray Media Group.

Ellen EPs Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly helmed the test episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show; now, per The Hollywood Reporter, they will serve as showrunners on the new chatfest, along with fellow Ellen alum Corey Palent. Executive producers will include Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III, with Connelly, Lassner, Palent, and Shani Black acting as co-executive producers.

Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, stated: