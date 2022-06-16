Photo provided by CBS

Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) has been a pivotal character for four decades on The Young and the Restless. But what does Maitland hope for the author's future? She reflected on Traci's past and (possible) future with Soap Hub.

At the end of Traci's mother Dina's (Marla Adams) life, the Abbott matriarch didn't recognize her daughter to due to Alzheimer's. Maitland mused:

She’d call Traci ‘Nurse! Nurse!’ Marla and I are also very close. We stay in touch and talk regularly. I wish we had dealt with more of the end of that story, but stories are told at a different pace these days. I think there would have been a lot more circles closed. It’s such a definitive thing your relationship with your mother. I feel like there are still open wounds. Having someone say they love you is not forgiveness. I think the wounds are still there.

And despite her own issues with her mother, Traci is a maternal figure to several Genoa City mainstays. Maitland shared:

She miscarried twice before having Colleen [Carlton, Lyndsy Fonseca; Tammin Sursok], who died. Everyone talks about a child that Traci might have had that nobody knows about. But I see that space being able to be filled with her relationships with Abby [Chancellor, Melissa Ordway], Allie [Nguyen, Kelsey Wang], and Kyle [Abbott, Michael Mealor], and several other of the young people who are not her children.

What could the future hold for Ms. Abbott? Maitland said:

Personally, what I hope for Traci, because of who she is for the fans, is that she has a romance. I would love to see that. It can be complicated, but where we see a beautiful romance. Where we get to see a woman in her 60s. Who is real and looks real. And has had troubles in her life. Let’s have some man find her fascinating and be desirable. It may mean more to the fans that Traci succeeds more than a maternal center to her family but also as an aging woman who is more normal than many of the other amazing and beautiful actresses who represent soap women but maybe not real people.

