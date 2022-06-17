Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless' Cait Fairbanks Talks Outstanding Original Song Emmy Nod

Cait Fairbanks, The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless' Cait Fairbanks is a songbird both onscreen (playing singer Tessa) and off! The actress is nominated for a 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Original Song for co-writing the original track "Next to You," which was used during Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland's (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman) wedding. She spoke to Soap Hub about the tune and her nomination.

How did the song come about? Fairbanks said:

I wrote it during the heat of COVID. We were isolating more. I met with Mike [Dobson, Y&R’s music supervisor] and [composer] Brad Hatfield. We wrote it over Zoom. He sent a few tracks, and I played along with them. Brad’s an unbelievable champion and musician. I was feeling really down that day. I wanted to feel better. The song is what I would want to hear from someone when I’m feeling down.

And "Next to You" works nicely with both Ashland and Victoria's histories. Fairbanks mused:

From what I was told and from what I’ve seen, Victoria has made some not amazing choices. Same with Ashland. The meaning of the song is about the ability to look past things. To see people for who they are and yet you still want to stand by that person.

She added:

Music sets the tone. A scene without music is like a cake without icing. You can still have it, but it’s not as good. If you change the icing, you can end up changing the cake. I watch on YouTube when videos show different scores — that can change the tone of the movie. Comedies can come off like horror movies with a different score.

