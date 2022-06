Who Will Win Outstanding Lead Actress at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

Steven Bergman Photography, Cynthia Watros by ABC

The countdown to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys has begun and with daytime's biggest night only a week away, it's time for you to predict who will win Outstanding Lead Actress.

The nominees are Arianne Zucker and Marci Miller from Days of Our Lives, Cynthia Watros and Laura Wright from General Hospital, and Mishael Morgan from The Young and the Restless.

Who will win Outstanding Lead Actress at the Daytime Emmys?