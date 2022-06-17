Who Will Win Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

NATAS

The countdown to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys has begun and with daytime's biggest night only a week away, it's time for you to predict who will win Outstanding Daytime Drama Series!

All four of the network soaps—The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless—are nominated this year. However, they're joined by Peacock newcomer Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Who will win Outstanding Daytime Drama Series?