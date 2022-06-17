Skip to main content

Who Will Win Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

Daytime Emmys

The countdown to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys has begun and with daytime's biggest night only a week away, it's time for you to predict who will win Outstanding Daytime Drama Series!

All four of the network soaps—The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless—are nominated this year. However, they're joined by Peacock newcomer Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Who will win Outstanding Daytime Drama Series? 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Daytime Emmys
Soaps

Who Will Win The Outstanding Drama Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

By Daytime ConfidentialJun 21, 2021Comment
Kelly Thiebaud, Kimberlin Brown, Nancy Lee Grahn, Melissa Ordway, Stacy Haiduk, Daytime Emmys
Soaps

Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actress at Daytime Emmys (POLL)

By Daytime Confidential1 hour agoComment
Arianne Zucker, Cynthia Watros, Laura Wright, Marci Miller, Mishael Morgan
Soaps

Who Will Win Lead Actress at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

By Daytime Confidential4 hours agoComment
Aaron D. Spears, Bryton James, James Patrick Stuart, Jeff Kober, Jordi Vilasuso
Soaps

Who Will Win Supporting Actor at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

By Daytime Confidential4 hours agoComment