Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actress at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

Steven Bergman, Kimberlin Brown by CBS/Lesley Bohm

The countdown to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys has begun and with daytime's biggest night only a week away, it's time for you to predict who will win Outstanding Supporting Actress.

This year's nominees are Kelly Thiebaud and Nancy Lee Grahn from General Hospital, Kimberlin Brown from The Bold and the Beautiful, Melissa Ordway from The Young and the Restless, and Stacy Haiduk from Days of Our Lives.

Who will win Outstanding Supporting Actress?