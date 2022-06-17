Skip to main content

Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actor at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

Aaron D. Spears, Bryton James, James Patrick Stuart, Jeff Kober, Jordi Vilasuso

The countdown to the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys has begun and with daytime's biggest night only a week away, it's time for you to predict who will win Outstanding Supporting Actor.

This year's nominees are Aaron D. Spears from The Bold and the Beautiful, Bryton James and Jordi Vilasuso from The Young and the Restless, and Jeff Kober and James Patrick Stuart from General Hospital.

Who will win Outstanding Supporting Actor? 

