The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 20-24, 2022

Rena SoferKen

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) come to blows yet again.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) walk in on Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Paris (Diamond White) manipulates Grace (Cassandra Creech) into an argument about her relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Charlie (Dick Christie) pops up at Forrester.

Carter and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) talk about Quinn.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Discovers Finn is Very Much Alive

Sheila engages in a car chase with Li.

Carter and Paris get engaged, and not everyone is happy.

Quinn and Eric have a frank conversation about their marriage.

Sheila gets Mike (Ken Hanes) to help her save Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Eric and Donna talk about the future.

Quinn feels like she is lost in a loveless sea.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!