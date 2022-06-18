Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn and Bridget Find Eric in Bed With Donna

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 20-24, 2022
Rena SoferKen 

Rena SoferKen 

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) come to blows yet again.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) walk in on Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Paris (Diamond White) manipulates Grace (Cassandra Creech) into an argument about her relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Charlie (Dick Christie) pops up at Forrester.

Carter and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) talk about Quinn.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Sheila Discovers Finn is Very Much Alive

Sheila engages in a car chase with Li.

Carter and Paris get engaged, and not everyone is happy.

Quinn and Eric have a frank conversation about their marriage.

Sheila gets Mike (Ken Hanes) to help her save Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Eric and Donna talk about the future.

Quinn feels like she is lost in a loveless sea. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Quinn Fuller, The Bold and the beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Asks Bridget to Help Solve The Mystery of Eric’s Racing Heartbeat

By Joshua BaldwinJun 3, 2022Comment
Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Eric is Shocked to Learn That Donna Still Has Love For Her Honey Bear

By Joshua BaldwinOct 15, 2021Comment
Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Li Unleashes Her Wrath on Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinMay 28, 2022Comment
Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila Discovers Finn is Very Much Alive

By Joshua BaldwinJun 10, 2022Comment