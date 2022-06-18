Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 20-24, 2022

James Reynolds

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) make their relationship official with a Juneteenth wedding.

Sami's (Alison Sweeney) return to Salem gets Lucas' (Bryan Dattilo) heart-a-flutterin' and he asks for her hand in marriage. Lucas however, has a few buried secrets and decides to confess. Sami claims she loves him, no matter what.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!