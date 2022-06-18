Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 20-24, 2022

Alison Sweeney

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) get married with their friends and family around them.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) continues to fret that he may have killed Abigail.

Clyde (James Read) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) come to an understanding.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) fight over Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) tries to be superwoman.

Roman (Josh Taylor) engages Eric (Greg Vaughan) in a discussion about Nicole.

Ava (Tamara Braun) tries to get the truth out of Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Theo (Cameron Johnson) returns for Abe and Paulina’s wedding.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) tell Lucas about the jewelry missing from Abigail’s room.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) decides on a name for her baby.

Brady and Chloe have a very awkward moment with Leo.

John (Drake Hogestyn) attempts to be a strong shoulder for Chad (Billy Flynn).

Eric and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) get a little closer.

Victor (John Aniston) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) actually agree on something.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) returns and stuns Lucas.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) goes IN on Nicole.

Allie offers an apology to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Johnny tries to lend Chanel a hand.

Lucas proposes to Samantha Gene.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) wants to be a rock for Chad.

