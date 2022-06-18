General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 20-24, 2022

Wally Kurth

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Laura’s (Genie Francis) political future is at risk.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) talks strategy with Marshall (Robert Gossett) and Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) do battle with Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), then Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) shows up.

Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda) gets an earful when he listens in on Michael (Chad Duell) plotting against Sonny (Maurice Benard).

The ELQ shareholders meet to decide the company’s future.

Sonny forces Dex (Evan Hofer) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) to make nice.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Nina have a little talk about love.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Drew Makes a Big Mistake When He Underestimates Ned

Olivia and Carly (Laura Wright) have a business-focused sit down.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to be careful.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are somewhat stunned by Cody’s (Josh Kelly) connection to Port Charles.

Carly and Nina are impacted by the ELQ vote.

Anna (Finola Hughes) gets an earful from Valentin.

Chase (Josh Swickard) confides in Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) about his future with the police force.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) help Carly celebrate.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) tries to block Brad (Parry Shen) from helping Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

A big event at the Metro Court causes chaos, but is ultimately informative.

Sasha’s troublesome paparazzo (Brian Norris) comes sniffing back around her.

Esme (Avery Pohl) bats her eyelashes at Rory (Michael Blake Kruse).

Brad tries to make nice with Britt.

Spencer asks Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) advice.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!