2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Award Red Carpet Photos

Haley Pullos

Haley Pullos

General Hospital's Haley Pullos was among the daytime stars to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards on June 18. 

The Creative Arts ceremony handed out a number of awards, including Outstanding Guest Performer. The category's nominees were Michael Lowry (Days of Our Lives), Naomi Matsuda (The Bold and the Beautiful), Ptosha Storey (The Young and the Restless), Robert Gossett (General Hospital) and Ted King (The Bold and the Beautiful).

Check out photos of your favorite daytime actors who attended the 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards. 

Hayley-Pullos-(2)
15
Gallery
15 Images

