NATAS Announces the Winners of the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Creative Arts & Lifestyle Categories

Ted King Steven Bergman Photography

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Creative Arts & Lifestyle categories last night.

The winners for over 30 categories were announced in the live-streamed ceremony. The Kelly Clarkson Show was the big winner of the night with five different categories.

On the daytime drama front, Ted King won for Outstanding Guest Performance for his portrayal of Jack Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful. The CBS counterpart, The Young and the Restless, won awards for Original Song and Outstanding Casting.

The Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 24 on CBS, with co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight.

Y&R leads the nominations with 18 nods, General Hospital garnered 17 nods, Days of Our Lives snagged 12 nominations, B&B grabbed 8 nominations, and the DAYS spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem pulled four nominations in its debut season.

Check back with Daytime Confidential for updates on the Daytime Emmys.