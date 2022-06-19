Skip to main content

NATAS Announces the Winners of the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Creative Arts & Lifestyle Categories

Ted King

Ted King

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Creative Arts & Lifestyle categories last night.

The winners for over 30 categories were announced in the live-streamed ceremony. The Kelly Clarkson Show was the big winner of the night with five different categories.

On the daytime drama front, Ted King won for Outstanding Guest Performance for his portrayal of Jack Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful. The CBS counterpart, The Young and the Restless, won awards for Original Song and Outstanding Casting.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 24 on CBS, with co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight.

Y&R leads the nominations with 18 nods, General Hospital garnered 17 nods, Days of Our Lives snagged 12 nominations, B&B grabbed 8 nominations, and the DAYS spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem pulled four nominations in its debut season.

Check back with Daytime Confidential for updates on the Daytime Emmys. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Daytime Emmys
Soaps

NATAS Announces Categories Presented at 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys

By Jillian BoweMay 23, 2022Comment
Daytime Emmys
Soaps

49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced!

By Carly SilverMay 5, 2022Comment
Daytime Emmy Award
Talk Shows

NATAS Announces Presenters for 49th Annual Daytime and Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards

By Jillian BoweJun 16, 2022Comment
Daytime Emmys
Soaps

Daytime Emmy Award Nominees For Two Categories Announced

By Mike JubinvilleMay 24, 2021Comment