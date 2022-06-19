Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1049: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Predictions

DC

DC

On episode 1049 of Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin make their 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards predictions for Outstanding Drama, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Actress, Younger Performer and Writing Team.

Share your predictions for this year's Daytime Emmys in the comments below!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe and Josh Baldwin.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

DC Logo
Soaps

DC#1045: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations

By Daytime ConfidentialMay 25, 2022Comment
Haley Pullos
Soaps

Creative Arts Daytime Emmy Award Red Carpet Photos

By Daytime Confidential54 minutes agoComment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #927: Daytime Emmy Predictions

By Daytime ConfidentialApr 29, 2019Comment
Daytime Emmys
Soaps

49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced!

By Carly SilverMay 5, 2022Comment