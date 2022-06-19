Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1049: 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Predictions

DC

On episode 1049 of Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin make their 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards predictions for Outstanding Drama, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Actress, Younger Performer and Writing Team.

Share your predictions for this year's Daytime Emmys in the comments below!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

