Ratings, Rants, and Raves: Days of Our Lives Posts Weekly and Yearly Gains And Ties The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital in Key Demo

Raven Bowens, Lindsay Arnold

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of June 6-10, 2022. For the first time in a LONG while, the weekly numbers for most of daytime elicits smiles rather than tears. The yearly numbers continue to elicit giggles of joy from the majority of daytime. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, Let’s Make A Deal was the big winner this week as it gained the second most total viewers in all of daytime. The CBS game show averaged 2.658 million across both half hours, gaining 132,000 total viewers for the week and 75,000 total viewers year to year. LMAD posted small gains in Women 18-49 while posting a small loss amongst Women 25-54.

LMAD counterpart, The Price is Right, maintained its hold on #1 in total viewers by averaging 4.152 million viewers across both half hours, losing 20,000 total viewers for the week while still gaining an impressive 217,000 viewers year to year. TPIR also managed to hold steady across both key demos.

On the talk show front, The View (2.285 million/1.6) rebounded this week gaining 151,000 total viewers - the biggest weekly gain of any daytime broadcast show. The View held steady across both key demos and regained the status of #1 show in ABC daytime broadcast. Unfortunately, the ABC talker posted a loss of 75,000 viewers year to year. The Talk (1.480 million/1.0) was the only other talk show to post weekly and yearly gains adding 27,000 total viewers for the week and a cackle-worthy 284,000 total viewers year to year - the biggest yearly gain in all of daytime broadcast.

On the daytime drama front, Days of Our Lives (1.647 million/1.1) posted the largest weekly gains amongst the soaps, adding 91,000 viewers for the week and 103,000 viewers year to year as Belle (Martha Madison) was having none of John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) words of warning about EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), and Chad (Billy Flynn) found Abigail (Marci Miller) stabbed and bleeding out. In addition to weekly and yearly gains, DAYS tied both General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful amongst Women 18-49, and tied GH in Women 25-54. Will the fallout from Abigail’s untimely demise continue to bring DAYS the positive gains?

The Bold and the Beautiful (3.062 million/2.1) gained 47,000 total viewers for the week and an impressive 272,000 total viewers year to year as Bill (Don Diamont) tried to set Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) straight on the institution of marriage, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) got an assist from her old pal Mike (Ken Hanes) as she escaped from prison. In addition to their gains amongst total viewers, B&B held steady amongst Women 18-49 and posted gains in Women 25-54. Will Sheila’s prison escape and discovery of Li (Naomi Matsuda) keeping Finn alive spike ratings next week?

General Hospital (2.192 million/1.5) dropped 24,000 total viewers for the week and a minimal 17,000 total viewers year to year as Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) warned Michael (Chad Duell) to stop plotting against Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Laura (Genie Francis) encouraged Cameron (William Lipton) to bring their family together. GH landed in a tie with both B&B and DAYS amongst Women 18-49 while dropping a bit in Women 25-54. Will the enthralling tale of Finn’s (Michael Easton) camping adventure with Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) children spike ratings next week?

The Young and the Restless (3.435 million/2.3) dropped 31,000 total viewers for the week, but gained a woohoo-worthy 217,000 total viewers year to year as Victor (Eric Braeden) lost his ever loving cool when he learned of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) plans to reunite with Ashland (Robert Newman) and Diane (Susan Walters) continued to come between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). In the key demos, Y&R held steady amongst Women 18-49 and impressively tied the second half-hour of TPIR in Women 25-54. Will the less than thrilling tale of the Chancellor-Winters launch be enough to punch up Y&R’s weekly numbers?

