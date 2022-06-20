This week on General Hospital, ABC's lone sudser is making history by commemorating its 15,000th episode. Port Charles rallies behind Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) when her job is threatened. Who is behind it all?

Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Ned (Wally Kurth) it's time to come clean at the Q's.

Over at the Ashford/Robinson house, Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) they are all in it together.

An emotional Laura tells Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) not to make her cry while they are at GH.

Watch the promo below!