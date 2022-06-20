Jennifer Aniston on Filming Final Ellen Ep: "It Was So Bizarrely Sad"

As a frequent guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Aniston has plenty of Ellen DeGeneres memories to look back on. In an interview with People, the actress discussed how it felt to film the last episode of the recently-concluded chatfest.

Aniston reflected:

It was so bizarrely sad. I have to say, because I did the show at the beginning of the year and I was really emotional then, and I kind of was like, 'I can't do that on the last show. I'm going to really lose it.'

She added:

I still can't wrap my head around [the fact] that that's it. It's not going to be there anymore, because it was such a staple.