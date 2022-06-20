Joy Behar Remembers Barbara Walters Almost Firing Her From The View

Steven Bergman Photography

In a People-exclusive clip of the ABC News reunion special Behind the Table: A View Reunion, Joy Behar sat down with former co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulous. Behar recalled when program creator Barbara Walters nearly fired her.

Behar remembered when she got a call from Walters. After she greeted the veteran journalist, Walters said:

'I just got a call from Entertainment Tonight and guess what they said? They said, 'Oh, and Rosie O'Donnell's coming on the show.' And guess who told them?'

Behar supplied Vieira's name in jest, which caused her the other ladies to erupt in laughter. Walters then called out Behar and said she wasn't going to renew the comedian's contract. Behar replied:

I said, 'Barbara, it was just a mistake. It was an honest mistake.'

Behar said Walters maintained her position and then hung up on her. She reflected:

For a minute, I was stunned. I was like, 'Really? For that?'

Behind the Table: A View Reunion is available to stream now on Hulu. The half-hour special, a Hulu Original, was filmed in the room at the Essex House Hotel in New York City where the four hosts auditioned for The View 25 years ago.