Marci Miller recently departed her role as Days of Our Lives' Abigail Deveraux DiMera. With Abby killed off and the murderer unknown, Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast asked the Emmy-nominated actress about her decision to leave Salem. Miller opened up about her exit and the process behind it.

She recalled:

You know, I mean, honestly, I was interested in maybe recurring until we started having that dialogue, that an actual departure became a potential reality. I was down to stick around part time; we just couldn’t find a way where schedules were actually going to work and everything. So then, at that point—yeah, I guess it was probably, oh goodness, November or something like that, November or Christmastime, somewhere in there-—that we started having the discussion about an actual exit.

Even though Abigail is dead, could the character return? The actress said:

It's soaps, so who knows what can and might be someday? I'm not trying to come back anytime soon right now, but I never close the door, like, forever, I suppose.

Saying goodbye wasn't easy, either. Miller said:

But it was a hard one, you know? It's like, on one hand, you're honored to lay the character to rest, to be the one who gets to do that for a character who's been there forever. On the other hand, I just, yeah, sort of wish they would've recast her, let her keep kicking, you know?

Listen to the full interview below.