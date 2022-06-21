Days of Our Lives' Billy Flynn (Chad) is front and center in Salem these days, as his character mourns his late wife Abigail (Marci Miller). Flynn opened up about Miller's departure and what's next for Chad to Soap Opera Digest.

Asked how he felt about the decision to kill off his onscreen spouse, he said:

It’s very sad. I didn’t think they were going to do [that] to Abigail. That being said, I think it’s the only way to do it moving forward. You can’t just keep writing her off. I would rather have them do this than continue to make her go crazy and torture her in all these crazy ways.

Meanwhile, filming Chad's gut-wrenching grief has been tough. The actor explained:

It’s been one of the hardest storylines I’ve had to do. There have been a few reasons why it’s been tough. They’ve had the Abigail’s death storyline before, and I poured so much of my heart into that story. It took a lot out of me. So it’s been a little difficult. It’s nice that people have said I’ve done good work. It’s been hard. I’m having a harder time with this storyline than I’ve had with storylines in the past. I don’t know whether that’s because I miss Marci or personally how I feel about them killing Abigail. Or it could be 100 different reasons. Part of the reason the storyline is hard is because you feel like you have to do it justice. It’s a lot of stress to put on your shoulders. And how do you grieve? And there’s not enough time. It just all happened so quickly. Marci made the decision that she didn’t want to stay permanently. I thought she was going to recur and then all of a sudden [Abigail is] dead. Then you’re just thrust into this storyline.

He added: