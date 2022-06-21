Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

I’ll Always Have Paris: Quinn is trying to convince Carter not to propose to Paris. He’s not in love with her. Carter says he’s in love with Quinn, but he can’t have her. Poor Paris. Carter says he will always love her, but it’s time for him to move on.

Quinn leaves and Carter is left alone with her words echoing in his mind. Just then, Paris arrives. Carter wants to discuss their future. He’s ready to move forward. Paris says she is as well. She’s hesitant because it was Carter who previously pulled back. He assures her she is what he needs. She misses the language cue and smiles. He pulls out an engagement ring. Paris is somewhat surprised and perplexed that he is suddenly proposing marriage.

Can This Marriage Be Saved? Eric is in his living room contemplating the possibilities for his future. Quinn arrives home surprising Eric. She very randomly decides to tell him she is worried about Carter. She says she doesn’t want to talk at all and then begins talking. Their marriage has changed. She knows they both feel it. It’s probably why he spends so much time playing pickleball. Quinn wants him to believe in their relationship and their future. Quinn misses Eric and them as a couple. She believes their marriage is worth fighting for. Does Eric?

Hope For The Future? Finn is awakening. His vision is blurred as he sees Li and Sheila standing over him. Finn wonders where Steffy is and then begins to fade. Sheila begs him to stay awake. Li assures her it’s okay because Finn needs his rest. Sheila is thrilled that it looks like Finn is going to pull through. She didn’t kill her son! Li very wisely stays silent and looks after Finn.

Sheila questions whether or not Finn is going to be okay. She begs Li to do something. Just then, her phone rings. It’s Ridge. Sheila asks her not to answer the phone. Li thinks she should answer and explains they are now in this thing together. Finn’s life depends on it. Sheila allows her to answer, but wants it on speaker. Li answers and says she got the message that Sheila escaped. She assures him Sheila hasn’t attempted to contact her. She assures him she will contact him if Sheila makes her presence known.

Feets Don’t Fail Me Now: After hanging up, Sheila tells Li that she wants to believe in her and wants her to believe how much she loves Finn. She will be forever grateful for the mother Li has been to Finn and how instrumental she has been in his recovery. She goes on to say that the two of them can love Finn back to health.

Li explains she has to leave to get medicine for Finn. Sheila is somewhat surprised Li thinks she can just leave. Sheila says she will go to the pharmacy. Li reminds her that only she has access to the hospital pharmacy, and the police are searching for Sheila.

Li tries to calm her fears by reminding her that she could have ratted her out to Ridge. Sheila finally agrees to let Li leave. She reminds Li that she is trusting her. For some strange reason, Li decides it’s a good idea to go right outside the door and call the police. Really Li? Sheila emerges and looks directly at Li, who has a look on her face that says, “feets don’t fail me now!”

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn Awakens and Sheila Promptly Goes Upside Li’s Head

Random Thoughts:

-Stop it, Quinn. Either leave Eric and be with Carter or leave him be.

-I would love to know a bit more about Carter’s time before he arrived in Los Angeles. What dysfunctional relationships (maybe his parents) shaped him into the man he is today?

-It appears that Grace was right to be wary of Carter?

-It would be SO nice to know from whence Grace came and a little more about her motivations.

-Li REALLY handled herself well and almost got Sheila to trust her until...

-I don’t believe for a MINUTE that Li would have made that phone call within Sheila’s earshot. That makes no sense, but it does create drama.

-Will Li survive Sheila’s wrath?

What are your random thoughts? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.