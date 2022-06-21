Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk often pulls double duty as both Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks. But for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys, she submitted just her work as Kristen in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. Haiduk explained her reasoning to TV Insider.

She said:

This year, I only put scenes with Kristen on. They’re the scenes with Eric [Martsolf, Brady] that took place in the interrogation room at the Salem Police Department. The scenes told our whole story from beginning up to where Kristen talked about the bad things she had done, how she didn’t mean to, how it was an accident, and how she wanted to get through it.

Brady said he couldn’t love her anymore. I remember really liking those scenes. I like to see a character going after something. Those scenes showed Kristen’s love and passion for Brady and their daughter. For him not to want to work it out? They were all over the place. I loved those scenes. Love. Anger. Pleading. I think Eric used the same scenes in his reel.

And Kristen would do anything to stay with the family she's built. Haiduk noted: