Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show to Debut Sept. 12

Sherri Shepherd is returning to daytime this fall. Her chatfest, Sherri, is slated to debut on Monday, September 12, per Deadline.

The nationally-syndicated talk show from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury has been cleared in 97% of the country. Headed by Fox Television Stations, Sherri will also air on Hearst, Cox, Sinclair, Nexstar, and other stations. It takes over the Fox owned-and-operated slot previously held by The Wendy Williams Show, which aired its finale June 17.

Shepherd shared:

September 12th can’t get here fast enough. Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality.

Filming with a live studio audience at Chelsea Studios in New York City, Shepherd will offer comedy, pop culture commentary, celebrity and human interest interviews, and lots of chat. Wendy's David Perler will EP and work as showrunner. Other executive producers include Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray also executive produce, plus Joelle Dawson, Suzanne Bass, and Fernita Wynn as co-EPs.