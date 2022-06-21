Skip to main content

Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show to Debut Sept. 12

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd is returning to daytime this fall. Her chatfest, Sherri, is slated to debut on Monday, September 12, per Deadline.

The nationally-syndicated talk show from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury has been cleared in 97% of the country. Headed by Fox Television Stations, Sherri will also air on Hearst, Cox, Sinclair, Nexstar, and other stations. It takes over the Fox owned-and-operated slot previously held by The Wendy Williams Show, which aired its finale June 17.

Shepherd shared:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

September 12th can’t get here fast enough. Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality.

Filming with a live studio audience at Chelsea Studios in New York City, Shepherd will offer comedy, pop culture commentary, celebrity and human interest interviews, and lots of chat. Wendy's David Perler will EP and work as showrunner. Other executive producers include Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray also executive produce, plus Joelle Dawson, Suzanne Bass, and Fernita Wynn as co-EPs.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sherri Shepherd, Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd-Hosted Talk Show to Replace The Wendy Williams Show in Fall 2022

By Carly SilverFeb 22, 2022Comment
Sherri Shepherd, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Outlines Dream Guests For New Talk Show

By Carly SilverMar 3, 2022Comment
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams Responds to Sherri Shepherd Show News

By Carly SilverFeb 22, 2022Comment
Sherri Shepherd, Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Talk Shows

Debmar-Mercury Co-Prez Mort Marcus: "Ratings are Harder to Come by"

By Carly SilverMay 31, 2022Comment