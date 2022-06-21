The Bold and The Beautiful's John McCook on Possible Emmy Win: "It Would be a Cherry on The Top"

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook (Eric Forrester) is gearing up for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys. The veteran actor, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, chatted with Entertainment Tonight about what a win would mean to him.

After 35 years on B&B, McCook is still loving his work. He shared:

My wish, my selfish wish, is that I can do this job until they don't want me anymore, until I don't want to. I don't want to get to a point where I can't remember lines anymore. Or I can't do the job. I want to stay healthy enough and well enough, even 10 more years or 20 more years.

A possible Emmy win this year would mean a lot to the just-turned 78-year-old. He dished:

It would be a cherry on the top. It would be the frosting on the cake. I have 35 years on The Bold and the Beautiful and more in in other shows, and I wanted to be an actor when I was a kid. From 18 years old on, I've been an actor.

But he already feels like quite the winner, noting: