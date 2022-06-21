The Bold and The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown on Sheila and Finn: "This is a Second Chance"
Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) isn't past her devious ways on The Bold and the Beautiful. The former nurse has gotten into a feud with her son Finn's (Tanner Novlan) adoptive mom, Li (Naomi Matsuda). In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Brown talked what's to come for Sheila.
After a confrontation with Sheila, Li jumps into her car and drives away. Sheila then pursues her. Brown dished:
I can tell you when Sheila goes after Li, the look on Sheila's face will say it all. This all feels like an epic betrayal of massive proportions, and Sheila will exact her revenge.
Recommended Articles
Later, Sheila takes the reins on caring for Finn. Brown said:
After Li takes off, Sheila is left to take care of her own son, so right now, Sheila is just praying that he wakes up. She is so overwhelmed at the moment and feeling a little out of her element. She hasn't been a nurse in many years, but when there's a will, there's a way.
And the former Mrs. Forrester has high hopes for her reunion with Finn. Brown explained:
This is a second chance Sheila never thought she could get. She is determined to right this wrong and get to finally know her son and grandson. This is probably the most important thing she can do with her life at this time.