The Bold and The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown on Sheila and Finn: "This is a Second Chance"

Kimberlin Brown, Tanner Novlan

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) isn't past her devious ways on The Bold and the Beautiful. The former nurse has gotten into a feud with her son Finn's (Tanner Novlan) adoptive mom, Li (Naomi Matsuda). In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Brown talked what's to come for Sheila.

After a confrontation with Sheila, Li jumps into her car and drives away. Sheila then pursues her. Brown dished:

I can tell you when Sheila goes after Li, the look on Sheila's face will say it all. This all feels like an epic betrayal of massive proportions, and Sheila will exact her revenge.

Later, Sheila takes the reins on caring for Finn. Brown said:

After Li takes off, Sheila is left to take care of her own son, so right now, Sheila is just praying that he wakes up. She is so overwhelmed at the moment and feeling a little out of her element. She hasn't been a nurse in many years, but when there's a will, there's a way.

And the former Mrs. Forrester has high hopes for her reunion with Finn. Brown explained: