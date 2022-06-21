Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless' Kate Linder: "I Don't Believe in Retirement"

Kate Linder

Kate Linder (Esther, The Young and the Restless) is sticking around. The fan-favorite actress told People at the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys that she doesn't plan to depart Genoa City in the near future.

She stated:

I don't believe in retirement. They'll just have to drag me. I'm not [leaving] anytime soon.

Originally hired to appear on Y&R for just one day, Linder is now celebrating four decades on the CBS soap. She mused:

That's all I was supposed to be there. And this is all I've ever wanted to do. I didn't want to be anything that little girls want to be. I always said to my parents, 'I want to be an actress,' and they'd go, 'No, no.' I mean, sure, they were hoping I'd grow out of it. They didn't know. You're talking a lot of years ago.

They didn't have a clue, though they were very supportive. They gave me the dance lessons and all that, but they didn't know. And I had no one in my family who was in the business.

