Steven Bergman Photography

Kate Linder (Esther, The Young and the Restless) is sticking around. The fan-favorite actress told People at the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys that she doesn't plan to depart Genoa City in the near future.

She stated:

I don't believe in retirement. They'll just have to drag me. I'm not [leaving] anytime soon.

Originally hired to appear on Y&R for just one day, Linder is now celebrating four decades on the CBS soap. She mused: