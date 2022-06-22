Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: General Hospital's Billy Dee Williams Lends Voice to LEGO Star Wars Series

Billy DEe Williams

Star Wars stalwart and General Hospital alum Billy Dee Williams (ex-Toussaint) is returning to a galaxy far, far away. He will lend his voice to the upcoming LEGO Star Wars animated series on Disney+. Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives grad Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) anchors GAC Family's Christmas in July programming.

All My Children

  • Cornelius Smith Jr. (ex-Frankie) stars in AppleTV+'s eight-episode limited series Five Days at Memorial, chronicling the effects of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital, premiering Aug. 12
  • Abigail Spencer (ex-Becca) has signed on to an NBC comedy pilot with Donald Faison and Jon Cryer, about two co-parenting exes
  • Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will headline the film Groundswell, out August 21 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, based on Katie Lee Biegel's novel

As the World Turns

  • Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) headlines the English adaptation of the Spanish-language Spotify podcast Caso 63 with Oscar Isaac

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) has boarded the Amazon plane thriller series Last Known Position as star and EP; she will also star in the film September the 17th
  • Reign Edwards (ex-Nicole) is scheduled to speak at the June 22 Women in Entertainment Summit 
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Days of Our Lives

  • Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) will host GAC Family’s "Great American Christmas" slate, starting July 2

General Hospital

  • Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) has boarded the 30-minute comedy series Demascus; its six episodes will debut next year on AMC and AMC+
  • Billy Dee Williams (ex-Toussaint) will lend his voice to the animated series LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, out August 5 on Disney+

Guiding Light

  • Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) makes her feature directorial debut with September the 17th, which she also co-wrote

One Life to Live

  • Brynn Thayer (ex-Jenny) will star in the indie film Good Grief

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Cornelius Smith Jr.
Soaps

Booked and Busy: AMC Grad to Star in AppleTV+ Hurricane Katrina Series

By Carly SilverApr 14, 2021Comment
Jaime Ray Newman, Brittany Allen
Soaps

Booked And Busy: ABC Soap Alums to Star in Adaptation of Comic Series Grendel

By Carly SilverSep 15, 2021Comment
Jensen Ackles
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Jensen Ackles Saddles Up for Rust, a New Western Film

By Carly SilverOct 13, 2021Comment
Tracey Bregman
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 21, 2020

By Carly SilverSep 23, 2020Comment