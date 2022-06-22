Booked and Busy: General Hospital's Billy Dee Williams Lends Voice to LEGO Star Wars Series
Star Wars stalwart and General Hospital alum Billy Dee Williams (ex-Toussaint) is returning to a galaxy far, far away. He will lend his voice to the upcoming LEGO Star Wars animated series on Disney+. Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives grad Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) anchors GAC Family's Christmas in July programming.
All My Children
- Cornelius Smith Jr. (ex-Frankie) stars in AppleTV+'s eight-episode limited series Five Days at Memorial, chronicling the effects of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital, premiering Aug. 12
- Abigail Spencer (ex-Becca) has signed on to an NBC comedy pilot with Donald Faison and Jon Cryer, about two co-parenting exes
- Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will headline the film Groundswell, out August 21 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, based on Katie Lee Biegel's novel
As the World Turns
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) headlines the English adaptation of the Spanish-language Spotify podcast Caso 63 with Oscar Isaac
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) has boarded the Amazon plane thriller series Last Known Position as star and EP; she will also star in the film September the 17th
- Reign Edwards (ex-Nicole) is scheduled to speak at the June 22 Women in Entertainment Summit
Days of Our Lives
- Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) will host GAC Family’s "Great American Christmas" slate, starting July 2
General Hospital
- Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) has boarded the 30-minute comedy series Demascus; its six episodes will debut next year on AMC and AMC+
- Billy Dee Williams (ex-Toussaint) will lend his voice to the animated series LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, out August 5 on Disney+
Guiding Light
- Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) makes her feature directorial debut with September the 17th, which she also co-wrote
One Life to Live
- Brynn Thayer (ex-Jenny) will star in the indie film Good Grief