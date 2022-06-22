Star Wars stalwart and General Hospital alum Billy Dee Williams (ex-Toussaint) is returning to a galaxy far, far away. He will lend his voice to the upcoming LEGO Star Wars animated series on Disney+. Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives grad Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) anchors GAC Family's Christmas in July programming.

All My Children

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) headlines the English adaptation of the Spanish-language Spotify podcast Caso 63 with Oscar Isaac

The Bold and the Beautiful

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) has boarded the Amazon plane thriller series Last Known Position as star and EP; she will also star in the film September the 17th

Days of Our Lives

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) will host GAC Family’s "Great American Christmas" slate, starting July 2

General Hospital

Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) has boarded the 30-minute comedy series Demascus; its six episodes will debut next year on AMC and AMC+

Guiding Light

Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) makes her feature directorial debut with September the 17th, which she also co-wrote

One Life to Live