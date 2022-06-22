Maury Povich Addresses Critics Ahead of Talk Show Finale This Fall

With Maury set to air its final episodes this September, host Maury Povich is reflecting on his 31-year-long career hosting the show. He sat down with The Los Angeles Times to discuss why now is the right time for him to exit TV.

Though Maury has remained solid in the Nielsen ratings, drawing 1.2 million viewers daily on average, Povich wants to move on to other challenges. And he has managed to outlast his contemporaries. Povich mused:

Since this show started in 1991, there are 75 daytime talk shows in the graveyard. That’s how difficult daytime talk is. And it gets more difficult every year because the audience is shrinking.

Many have critiqued Povich's approach as and accused him of exploitation of guests, especially young Black individuals. In response, Povich said:

Yes, there are some theatrics, and I accept it because I have a goal in mind. I’ll take it because I’m looking for the truth. If I can prove someone is the father of this child, that child will have a better chance in life with two people, two parents.

He added: