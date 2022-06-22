Skip to main content

Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier to Dish Hosting Daytime Emmys Friday on The Talk

Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier

With just two days until the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air on CBS, the promo machine is cranking into high gear. According to a press release, ceremony hosts Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier will appear on The Talk this Friday.

RELATED: Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

The two Entertainment Tonight anchors will discuss their gig as hosts for the daytime Emmys. And the awards will air the same night, starting at 9 PM EST on CBS and Paramount+.

