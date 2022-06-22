Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier to Dish Hosting Daytime Emmys Friday on The Talk

With just two days until the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air on CBS, the promo machine is cranking into high gear. According to a press release, ceremony hosts Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier will appear on The Talk this Friday.

The two Entertainment Tonight anchors will discuss their gig as hosts for the daytime Emmys. And the awards will air the same night, starting at 9 PM EST on CBS and Paramount+.