The Bold and The Beautiful's John McCook: "The More Difficult Scenes Are to Play, The More Fun Work is"

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's John McCook (Eric) delivered stellar work in a challenging storyline about his character's erectile dysfunction. Now, the actor is up for an Emmy for the work he did. He chatted with Soaps.com about how he approached filming those twists and turns.

Eric wound up pushing together Quinn (Rena Sofer) and her lover Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) because he felt he couldn't satisfy his wife. Of that decision, McCook mused:

I thought, ‘Well, I’ll play it, even though I disagree with it, as long as I know that in the end, Eric’s going to realize this wasn’t a very good idea!'

The complexity of the fallout attracted the actor, who said:

The more difficult scenes are to play, the more fun work is. So I loved playing that story and trying to keep Eric as dignified as possible by playing him as frustrated and angry as opposed to ashamed or sad.

And the storyline wound up providing scenes that McCook submitted for a Daytime Emmy. He recalled: