The Young and The Restless Actress Leigh-Ann Rose to Star in Film Directed by Victoria Rowell

Leigh-Ann Rose, The Young and the Restless

Former The Young and the Restless actress Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) is pairing up with current Y&R star Leigh-Ann Rose (Imani) for an upcoming film. Rowell announced on Twitter she will be directing Rose in the upcoming comedy/drama Catfish Christmas. Rowell tweeted:

So far Rowell is keeping tight-lipped on the premise of the film other than the genre it is in. Look for the film to debut in 2023 and to star another Y&R grad, Tony Todd. Todd starred on the show in 2013 as Tyler (Redaric Williams) and Leslie Michaelson's (Angell Conwell) father, Gus Rogan.

