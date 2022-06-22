The Young and The Restless' Peter Bergman on Emmy Nod: “I’m The Most Grateful Actor You Will Ever Meet"

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless' Peter Bergman (Jack) is a powerhouse performer. In his storied career, he has racked up 23 Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor, winning three times. Up for the award yet again in 2022, he spoke to CBS Watch magazine about what the recognition means to him.

Bergman said:

I’m the most grateful actor you will ever meet. The Emmys have been very kind to me in the past, and I’m very excited about going this year. It never gets old—23? That’s a crazy number! I look at it as my peers in the industry saying, yes, he’s one of the good ones. That feels really nice.

Looking back, he mused:

For the first 12 years at Y&R, every night of the Emmys, David [Canary] of All My Children and his wife, Bob [Robert] Woods of One Life to Live, Susan Lucci [Erica, AMC] and her husband, and Mariellen and I would go to dinner before the Emmys. It was a tradition. Kelly Ripa [Hayley, AMC] and her husband Mark [Consuelos, Mateo, AMC] were there one year, and one time Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet, joined us. We had these wonderful dinners before going to the Emmy Awards, and those are treasured memories.

