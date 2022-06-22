WATCH: Jeopardy!'s Mayim Bialik Shares COVID Diagnosis (VIDEO)

ABC/Casey Durkin

Jeopardy!'s Mayim Bialik has been diagnosed with COVID-19. On the Instagram feed for her podcast Bialik Breakdown, the host posted videos where she broke down how she's feeling and her vaccination status.

She said:

The exhaustion is very special. Like I had mononucleosis when I was in college and it’s a little bit like the exhaustion hits like that where, like, you cannot be awake.

The Call Me Kat star noted:

The symptoms change a lot and I know many of you have had it. For those of you who don't, who haven't experienced it, it's no joke. And there are people who are like, 'It was no big deal. I felt sick for a day.' Super-duper. That's not what it's like over here.

In a follow-up clip, Bialik stressed that she is vaccinated against COVID-19, saying:

I do have COVID as a person who is vaccinated and boosted. No one said you wouldn’t get COVID if you’re vaccinated and boosted.

Watch Bialik's updates below.