Arianne Zucker

Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker (Nicole) is diving into her Emmy reel. The scenes featured the fallout of her marriage to Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Zucker mused:

This is the aftermath of Eric finding out. I loved those scenes because they were about two people who really love each other and have for 20 years but they realize they’re not on the same path. Were they both at fault? Yes. One wasn’t right about a decision to be gone for so long and the other to be with someone else. But they still love each other very much. Nicole had this great line that went something like 'I’m a better person when I’m with Eric and he’s a better person when he’s not with me.'

She added:

The scenes were intimate. I loved the camera shots in that episode. I felt that closeness of the shots helped bring people into the scene. I would like to give credit where credit is due and it takes a village for your work to be great. I appreciate when everyone on set is looking out for you and each other. It’s a good feeling. Whenever everyone’s rooting for you, it makes it more fun. I love when the crew claps at the end.

At the yearly Best Actress nominees lunch, Zucker enjoys relating to her fellow leading ladies. She said: