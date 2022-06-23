Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf Explains Decision to Submit in Lead Actor Emmy Category

Eric Martsolf

Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf (Brady) switched up his Emmy submission game this year, sending in his reel for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. And it worked, as he's nominated for the award. He told Entertainment Tonight why he pivoted. 

Martsolf, who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2014, said:

I had to jump into the Lead Actor swimming pool sooner or later. I was fortunate enough to get a supporting Emmy in 2014, and it wasn't until my kids came up to me one day and said, 'So how old do you have to be, to be in the lead category?'

He continued:

I have 16-year-old twins. I looked them dead in the eye and I went, 'I can be in the lead category if I want to!' 'Oh yeah?' So I did.

And he's learned a thing or two from an important co-star. Marsolf shared:

John Aniston [Victor] is my grandfather on Days of Our Lives. He's receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award [at this year's Daytime Emmys]. He said the coolest thing to me. I had one of those days where I was bitching about the amount of time that we were on set. I was just having one of those days, like, 'Oh, we have a lot to do today, John.' And he's like, 'Beats working for a living.' And I was like, 'Yeah, you're right!'

