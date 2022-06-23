Steven Bergman Photography

Former General Hospital star Emma Samms (ex-Holly Sutton) is on the road to recovery after getting infected with coronavirus for a second time. The Dynasty actress revealed she contracted COVID once again.

In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Samms told her fans via Twitter she had the virus the first time and went on to suffer from longer term effects from the disease, which is known as long COVID.

Long COVID, or long-haul COVID, as it also known, is a group of symptoms that last for months after the original infection.

Two years later, Samms once again has gotten the illness and tweeted to fans:

A few days after the initial positive reading, Samms informed her fans she was negative and thanked them for their support by tweeting: