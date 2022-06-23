Sony and Partners to Launch Wheel of Fortune Online Casino

Wheel of Fortune is going digital! According to a press release, the show is being turned into an online casino by Sony Pictures Television, mobile gaming operator BetMGM, and International Game Technology.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer, said:

Wheel of Fortune is watched nightly by millions of people and BetMGM is honored to partner with Sony Pictures Television and IGT to bring this online casino experience to life. Once live, Wheel of Fortune Casino will offer players the excitement of their favorite gameshow and real money wagering in the palm of their hand.

The online casino will kick off first in New Jersey later in 2022. Its launch of branded slot machines and games coincides with Wheel of Fortune's impending 40th season. Suzanne Prete, Executive VP, Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, stated:

We are delighted to be partnering with BetMGM for the launch of Wheel of Fortune‘s very first online casino. With Wheel of Fortune celebrating its 40th season this year, we are pleased to continue offering players additional, new ways to play the games they know and love.

BetMGM said it would provide “responsible gaming education” through the GameSense program.

Enrico Drago, CEO of Digital & Betting, IGT, added: