Sony and Partners to Launch Wheel of Fortune Online Casino
Wheel of Fortune is going digital! According to a press release, the show is being turned into an online casino by Sony Pictures Television, mobile gaming operator BetMGM, and International Game Technology.
Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer, said:
Wheel of Fortune is watched nightly by millions of people and BetMGM is honored to partner with Sony Pictures Television and IGT to bring this online casino experience to life. Once live, Wheel of Fortune Casino will offer players the excitement of their favorite gameshow and real money wagering in the palm of their hand.
Recommended Articles
The online casino will kick off first in New Jersey later in 2022. Its launch of branded slot machines and games coincides with Wheel of Fortune's impending 40th season. Suzanne Prete, Executive VP, Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, stated:
We are delighted to be partnering with BetMGM for the launch of Wheel of Fortune‘s very first online casino. With Wheel of Fortune celebrating its 40th season this year, we are pleased to continue offering players additional, new ways to play the games they know and love.
BetMGM said it would provide “responsible gaming education” through the GameSense program.
Enrico Drago, CEO of Digital & Betting, IGT, added:
We're excited to celebrate the evolution of the IGT Wheel of Fortune slot brand with BetMGM and Sony Pictures Television through the launch of Wheel of Fortune Casino. The Wheel of Fortune brand has been synonymous with slot gaming for more than 25 years, and this unprecedented brand-led online casino, driven by BetMGM's compelling platform and promotional capabilities, is well-positioned to engage and entertain new and long-time players. As part of our ongoing PlayDigital strategy, we will continue to look for new and exciting ways to leverage our third party and home-grown brands with our operating partners.