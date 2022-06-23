Ted King Reflects on Emmy Win For The Bold and The Beautiful: "Pretty SurreaI"

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Ted King (Jack)is celebrating his Daytime Emmy win in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Daytime Drama Series category . After his victory, he told Soap Hub all about what it means to him.

Asked how the win felt, he replied:

Pretty surreaI. I would name every single person I work with on B&B if I could but there’s no time for that. It has been a welcoming experience. My experience is that comes from that top. If you have a great person at the top like [showrunner] Brad Bell, you’re going to have a great show.

He added:

I’ve had some highs and lows in the industry as all actors do. It’s kind of amazing when we get to this point. You feel really, really grateful that people are watching and that people appreciate what you do.

Will fans see more of Jack? The actor revealed: