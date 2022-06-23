Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) recently represented the show at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival with co-stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Tanner Novlan (Finn), and Krista Allen (Taylor). During an interview, per Soaps.com, he previewed some of the dramatic scenes the actors are filming while they are abroad.

Kaye teased:

Tomorrow and Tuesday, we’re going to shoot. I can’t tell you what it is, but there's explosions and helicopters. It’s going to be cool.

Wood chimed in:

There's a lot going on.

Her TV parents hinted a lot might be going on for Steffy, but JMW quickly moved on.

Tune in to B&B to find out what goes down for the Forresters, and watch the interview below.