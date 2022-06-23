This week, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) prepares to return to Salem on Days of Our Lives. In anticipation of that event, Sweeney is remembering some of her character's traits and outrageous moments in a retrospective on DAYS' YouTube channel.

Sweeney reflected:

Sami being a bit of a fish out of water in this family of do-gooders where she doesn't fit in, she's always the black sheep. So she comes into it with this, like, thick skin of feeling ostracized and wanting so badly to break in, wanting so badly to be a part of it. I think the thing the fans have grabbed on to is that feeling, like you thought you were helping, and what you did ended up making things worse.

Sweeney recalled saying in an interview that she'd like to play a bad girl. Lo and behold, it came true. She said:

Literally, there was no thought in my mind that it was going to happen. It was not written like that.

She also shared her appreciation for her DAYS role, saying:

I'm so proud to be a part of a show like Days of Our Lives. Celebrating 54 years is just a testament to [executive producer] Ken [Corday] and the vision that his father [co-creator Ted Corday] had for the show from day one, that these characters and this family and this idea in the end that family and love is really what it's all about. And I think that's what's held the show together; that's what's held it true and held the fans with us.

Watch Sweeney look back below.