WATCH: The Jennifer Hudson Show Releases First Promo (VIDEO)

Jennifer Hudson

Get ready for The Jennifer Hudson Show! The chatfest released a short promo clip on YouTube to tease what fans can expect come its Sept. 12 premiere.

In the clip, Jennifer Hudson confessed:

I've lived a lot of life and I'm still here. Now, it's time to sit down and have some fun. I want to talk to somebody.

Jennifer Hudson Show

The recent EGOT winner then shows off her bike-riding skills, embraces fans, and demonstrates her undeniable vocal prowess for the audience.

Take a sneak peek below.

