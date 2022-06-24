Skip to main content

BREAKING NEWS: Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers OUT at Days of Our Lives!

Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers

Days of Our Lives stars Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) are both saying farewell to Salem. The actors are departing the show. Soap Opera Digest is reporting the two will be exiting the series.

The last air date for Stowers, who joined the show in 2015 as Abe's (James Reynolds) presumed daughter Lani, will be July 1. No word on Archey's—who originated the role of Julie's (Susan Seaforth Hayes) grandson Eli Grant in 2017—last air date.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: DAYS' Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers Dish on Their "ELani"-Ever-After

By Carly SilverJul 8, 2020Comment
Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: DAYS' Lamon Archey Discusses "ELani" Wedding, Sal Stowers Shares Blooper

By Carly SilverJul 1, 2020Comment
PRN-116938.jpg
Days of Our Lives

Lamon Archey Cast as Biracial Horton on DAYS

By Jamey GiddensDec 20, 2016Comment
Lani Price, Eli Grant, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: Sal Stowers and Lamon Archey Discuss Fan Love, Tease "Another Surprise"

By Carly SilverJul 24, 2020Comment