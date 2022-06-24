BREAKING NEWS: Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers OUT at Days of Our Lives!

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives stars Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) are both saying farewell to Salem. The actors are departing the show. Soap Opera Digest is reporting the two will be exiting the series.

The last air date for Stowers, who joined the show in 2015 as Abe's (James Reynolds) presumed daughter Lani, will be July 1. No word on Archey's—who originated the role of Julie's (Susan Seaforth Hayes) grandson Eli Grant in 2017—last air date.