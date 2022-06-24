Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner Preview What to Expect at 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner

Daytime Emmy hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner stopped by The Talk on Friday to give a little taste of what's to come on the telecast. The Entertainment Tonight anchors discussed how honored they were to be emceeing the event but were a bit nervous to be hosts. Turner stated:

Frazier chimed in and said how glad he was to do the show with Turner and explained:

We're so honored and you get to do it with someone you're with every single day. This is like my homie.

The two asked The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood any tips and advice she could give in order to have a smooth and stress-free show. Underwood remarked:

I would say the biggest thing is enjoying the moment because it's a really great family affair. To salute daytime because, in daytime, it's where dreams are made of.

To hear more about ET's nomination and the hosts love for daytime, watch below.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards airs Friday at 9 PM EST on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.