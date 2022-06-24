Morgan Fairchild Teases General Hospital Guest Role: "My Character is Very Fun and Over-The-Top"

Steven Bergman Photography

Morgan Fairchild (ex-Jennifer, Search for Tomorrow; ex-Sydney, The City; ex-Anjelica, Days of Our Lives) is headed to Port Charles! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, the veteran actress shares the scoop on her upcoming guest stint on General Hospital.

The week of July 4, Fairchild will portray Haven de Havilland. Haven, host of the Home & Heart show, will welcome Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to promote Deception.

Fairchild felt prepared to take on the role, explaining:

And you know, Joan Rivers and I were the first two celebrities that had product lines on QVC back in the '80s, so I'm familiar with the genre and how it works. That put me in good stead, those old days of prep work.

What can fans expect of Ms. de Havilland? The star dished:

My character is very fun and over-the-top—my usual over-the-top thing! And a little bit mean, which I can play falling off a log at this point in my life [laughs].

Fairchild also praised her co-stars, saying: