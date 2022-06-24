Skip to main content

Morgan Fairchild Teases General Hospital Guest Role: "My Character is Very Fun and Over-The-Top"

Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild (ex-Jennifer, Search for Tomorrow; ex-Sydney, The City; ex-Anjelica, Days of Our Lives) is headed to Port Charles! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, the veteran actress shares the scoop on her upcoming guest stint on General Hospital.

The week of July 4, Fairchild will portray Haven de Havilland. Haven, host of the Home & Heart show, will welcome Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to promote Deception. 

Fairchild felt prepared to take on the role, explaining:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

And you know, Joan Rivers and I were the first two celebrities that had product lines on QVC back in the '80s, so I'm familiar with the genre and how it works. That put me in good stead, those old days of prep work.

What can fans expect of Ms. de Havilland? The star dished:

My character is very fun and over-the-top—my usual over-the-top thing! And a little bit mean, which I can play falling off a log at this point in my life [laughs].

Fairchild also praised her co-stars, saying:

The other actors really gave their all. One of the girls [in the cast] had a very emotional scene in there and it was great. Lynn [Herring, Lucy] was so gracious and lovely.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Lynn Herring, General Hospital
General Hospital

Lynn Herring Dishes Lucy's Rise to The Top With Deception on GH

By Carly SilverApr 22, 2022Comment
mf
Soaps

Morgan Fairchild Comes to The Bold and the Beautiful

By Luke KerrMar 17, 2015Comment
Morgan Fairchild
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 16, 2020

By Carly SilverNov 18, 2020Comment
Jonathan Bennett
Soaps

Booked and Busy: All My Children Grad Goes Dark With Starring Role in Indie Thriller Fire Island

By Carly SilverMay 19, 2021Comment