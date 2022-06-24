Peter Bergman Re-Ups With The Young and The Restless For Five More Years

Steven Bergman Photography

Peter Bergman will be sticking around as The Young and the Restless' Jack. Deadline reports that the actor has signed a new, five-year deal to continue to star on the CBS soap.

The website noted that five-year contracts are "practically unheard of these days" for daytime stars. In 2024, Y&R itself was re-upped through 2024.

Tonight, Bergman will contend for another Daytime Emmy. He has been in contention for the award 23 times previously, winning on occasionds.